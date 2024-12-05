Juventus are closing in on a full agreement with Federico Gatti and his entourage over a new and improved contract.

The 26-year-old started his career in the lower divisions of Italian football’s pyramid but has gradually emerged as one of the strongest defenders in the country.

The centre-back had his big breakthrough in Serie B with Frosinone, so the Bianconeri were the fastest to react, beating the competition to sign him in January 2022, before adding him to Max Allegri’s squad in the following summer.

Since then, Gatti slowly but surely cemented himself as a true stalwart at the back. This season, has donned the captain’s armband on several occasions, and has been almost omnipresent in the starting lineup, especially with Gleison Bremer out with an ACL injury, and Danilo enduring a steep decline.

Therefore, Juventus is adamant about securing Gatti’s services in a long-term deal. And while the new contract has been in the air for quite some time, the management is now looking to close the operation.

According to Tuttosport, Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. will hold a meeting with the player’s agents Luca Carnaghi and Dario Paolillo which could be decisive in sorting out the remaining details. This summit should take place following next Wednesday’s Champion League big showdown against Manchester City at the Allianz Stadium.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, the club will improve the salary of the Italy international from 1.4 million euros per year to 2.3 million. And while the two parties were initially expected to push the deadline from June 2028 to 2029, the report is now expecting them to pen an agreement until the summer of 2030, showcasing the club’s immense trust in the player.

This season, Gatti has made 12 appearances in Serie A and four in the Champions League, but unlike the previous campaigns, he has yet to find the back of the net.