Juventus are closely monitoring developments around Dean Huijsen, who has become one of the most sought-after young defenders in world football. The former Juventus player has enjoyed an impressive season since his move to Bournemouth and is now attracting significant interest from several top European clubs.

Huijsen’s performances have not gone unnoticed, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly in discussions with his representatives regarding a potential transfer. Despite these approaches, the player is believed to be prioritising a move to Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are also keen on securing his signature, but any formal pursuit may hinge on approval from Xabi Alonso.

Juventus Following Huijsen’s Situation with Financial Interest

While Juventus do not intend to bring Huijsen back to Turin, they are paying close attention to his next destination for financial reasons. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri inserted a 10 percent sell-on clause when they sanctioned his transfer to Bournemouth at the start of the current campaign. With Huijsen’s release clause reportedly exceeding 50 million euros, a future sale could yield a meaningful return for the Italian club.

This financial incentive explains why Juventus remain engaged in monitoring the situation, even though they are not involved in any effort to re-sign the defender. His growing market value and interest from elite clubs suggest that a significant transfer could be on the horizon, benefiting Juventus indirectly.

Huijsen’s Next Step Could Be Madrid

As things stand, Huijsen appears to be biding his time in anticipation of a move to Madrid. Other suitors remain hopeful, but the player’s preference may shape the outcome of the summer window. His technical ability, composure on the ball and potential for further growth have made him a coveted prospect among Europe’s elite. If he does secure a move to the Spanish capital, it would mark a significant step forward in his career and could affirm his status as one of the continent’s most promising young defenders.