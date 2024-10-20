On Saturday night, Juventus emerged victorious from their Serie A contest against Lazio who were reduced to 10-man following Alessio Romagnoli’s dismissal.

The Biancocelesti held their own, and almost reached the finish line, but an own-goal from Mario Gila in the final stages ended their resistance.

After the match, the official Juventus website revealed some of the most interesting stats and facts registered in the aftermath, and it includes an impressive club record.

After eight Serie A outings, the Bianconeri have only allowed a single goal (a penalty kick against Cagliari). So as the source explains, this is the first time the club concedes so little at this stage of the season. They had previously shipped in two goals in each of the 1966/67, 1986/87, 2004/05 and 2005/06 campaigns.

The Turin-based giants have thus raised their clean-sheet tally to 44 over the past three seasons (since 2022/23). Only Barcelona (46) have recorded more shutouts over the same period in Europe’s Top Five Leagues.

Moreover, Juventus have once again confirmed their superiority over Lazio who remain among their favorite targets. In fact, the Bianconeri won more games in Serie A against the Italian capital side than any other opponent (87 wins, as against Inter Milan).

Finally, Vasilije Adzic made his Juventus debut after overcoming a few injury hurdles. He becomes the sixth player born after 2002 to feature for the club this season (The others are Kenan Yildiz, Nicolo Savona, Samuel Mbangula, Jonas Rouhi and Lorenzo Anghele). Only Genoa (seven) have fielded more youngsters than Thiago Motta’s side this season.

Finally, Andrea Cambiaso celebrated his 100th appearance in Serie A. This is a comprehensive achievement for a player who started his career in the lower divisions and has now become a regular feature in the Italian national team. The versatile wingback also marked the occasion by sporting the captain’s armband for the first time since joining Juventus.