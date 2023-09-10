Despite his scarce number of appearances since his return to the club last summer, Paul Pogba is the highest earner at Juventus. The Frenchman currently pockets around 8 million euros as net wages per season.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are looking to rectify this abnormal situation.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the club’s directors have set a meeting with Rafaela Pimenta, the Brazilian lawyer who represents the player.

The longtime collaborator of the late Mino Raiola has been acting as the player’s agent over the last 18 months or so. The source expects the summit to ensue very soon.

The Roman newspaper believes that Juventus are now working on reducing the fixed part of the player’s contract by a few million.

This means reviewing the midfielder’s current contract which runs until 2026. We shall see if they will succeed in their attempts.

Pogba spent the vast majority of the previous campaign on the treatment table. This season, he has thus far made a couple of appearances off the bench.

In the most recent match in Empoli, the 30-year-old was visibly struggling after suffering a knock. But luckily, tests ruled out any injuries.

The 2018 World Cup winner remains adamant about recapturing the magic of his original stint in Turin (between 2012 and 2016) when he established himself as one of the brightest talents in world football.