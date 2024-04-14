Juventus continue to set some undesired records in what has gradually descended into a forgettable campaign.

While Max Allegri and the club’s officials insist that the results remain in line with the objectives – that is finishing in the Top Four – the hollow performances have been difficult for the fans to digest, especially over the last few months.

Yesterday, the Bianconeri fired blanks once more, settling for a goalless draw in the Derby della Mole against Torino.

So according to La Gazzetta dello via JuventusNews24, the last time the club scored fewer goals by this stage of the season was in the 1998/99 campaign.

This term, the Bianconeri have only registered 45 goals since the start of the domestic campaign. In the 98/99 season, they had only scored 38 strikes after 32 rounds.

So from an attacking standpoint, the stats suggest this is the worst version of Juventus in 25 years.

Moreover, the pink newspaper notes that the Bianconeri have failed to score in the Derby della Mole for the first time since February 2008, thus ending a run that saw them finding the back of the net against their crosstown rivals in 27 fixtures in a row.

This time around, Dusan Vlahovic emerged as the ultimate culprit after squandering two glorious chances in the first half.

However, this must not mask the club’s stark infertility. Allegri’s men have been painfully unproductive in possession, struggling to create chances in the final third, and the stats tell as much.