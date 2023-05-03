Juventus set new free kick record in win against Lecce

Leandro Paredes’ direct free-kick goal against Lecce for Juventus has set a new record for the black and whites in this campaign.

The three points from the game have boosted Juve’s chances of ending this season inside the top four.

They had been on a terrible run of form in domestic competitions and needed a victory to boost their confidence.

Lecce became the opponent they would use to get back to form and set at least one record along the way.

After the free kick goal, OptaPaolo tweeted:

“4 – Juventus have scored the most direct free-kick goals in the top-5 European leagues this season (four) and one of the two (together with Lorient) to have three different players with at least one direct free-kick goal scored. Trajectory.”

Juve FC Says

Scoring different types of goals is important to us as a team and we expect the players to keep them coming.

Paredes hasn’t been very effective for us this season, but his goal in that fixture could be one of the most important he can get in this campaign.

The Argentinian needs to do more in these last few games of the term and if he finds the back of the net a few more times, we might reconsider his future at the club.