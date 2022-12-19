Juventus set new record as the club with the biggest number of WC winners

Before the start of Qatar 2022, Juventus were already the club with the biggest number of World Cup winners in the history of the tournament.

The Bianconeri had 25 winners amongst their ranks, with the latest being Blaise Matuidi who lifted the trophy with France in Russia 2018.

On Sunday, the Old Lady extended its record to 27 thanks to Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes who were a part of the Argentine squad which uncrowned Les Bleus following a dramatic clash.

The winger was one of the best performers on the pitch and even scored the Albiceleste’s second goal. On the other hand, the midfielder entered in extra-time and helped his side in maintaining possession.

Although the former PSG duo are yet to earn the affection of the black and white supporters following an underwhelming first half of the campaign, they helped the club in extending their record to 27 World Cup winners, opening a gap with Bayern Munich (24).

Lionel Scaloni’s squad also featured former Juventus players Paulo Dybala and Cristian Romero, but only current players are taken into consideration.

Here is the updated list of Juve’s World Cup winners as published by Football Italia:

Luigi Bertolini (Italy 1934), Felice Borel (Italy 1934), Umberto Caligaris (Italy 1934), Gianpiero Combi (Italy 1934), Giovanni Ferrari (Italy 1934), Luis Monti (Italy 1934), Raimundo Orsi (Italy 1934), Virginio Rosetta (Italy 1934), Mario Varglien (Italy 1934), Alfredo Foni (Italy 1938), Pietro Rava (Italy 1938), Dino Zoff (Italy 1982), Antonio Cabrini (Italy 1982), Claudio Gentile (Italy 1982), Gaetano Scirea (Italy 1982), Marco Tardelli (Italy 1982), Paolo Rossi (Italy 1982), Didier Deschamps (France 1998), Zinedine Zidane (France 1998), Gianluigi Buffon (Italy 2006), Fabio Cannavaro (Italy 2006), Alessandro Del Piero (Italy 2006), Mauro Camoranesi (Italy 2006), Gianluca Zambrotta (Italy 2006), Blaise Matuidi (France 2018), Angel Di Maria (Argentina 2022), Leandro Paredes (Argentina 2022)