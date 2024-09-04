Juventus is set to extend Federico Gatti’s contract again, just 11 months after he signed his current deal.

The defender struggled to break into the partnership of Gleison Bremer and Danilo last season, and it was expected that he might face challenges under Thiago Motta as well.

However, that has not been the case, as he has impressed the new manager and has been regularly starting matches for the Bianconeri.

Gatti has adapted well at Juve and even captained the team in their first game under Motta, which shows the manager’s trust in him this season.

The defender continues to prove that he is one of the most underrated players at the club.

Juve plans to build their new team with him in mind, and while his current contract doesn’t expire until 2028, the Bianconeri still want to extend it.

According to a report from Calciomercato, the club aims to secure a one-year extension, keeping Gatti under contract until 2029.

The report also suggests that Juve hopes to finalise the new deal this month.

Juve FC Says

Gatti has been one of the finest players in our group, and he deserves a new deal now that Motta trusts him to be a key member of his squad.