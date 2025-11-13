Juventus are struggling to finalise an agreement with Kenan Yildiz and his entourage on a new contract, leaving the player’s future in Turin far from certain.

The Bianconeri have sold a host of young, talented players over the past few years, including the likes of Dean Huijsen, Matias Soule and Koni De Winter. However, the hierarchy has always insisted that Yildiz is not for sale, considering him a cornerstone for the future.

Nevertheless, locking down the Turkiye international to a new contract has proven to be a daunting task.

Will Kenan Yildiz extend his stay in Turin?

Yildiz is currently running on a deal valid until June 2029, earning him 1.2 million per season. Hence, his salary is considered too low based on his significance to the club.

But while both parties have the desire to pen a new contract, they haven’t been able to agree on the figures.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

According to several sources in the Italian press, including Calciomercato, Juventus are thus far refusing to go beyond the self-imposed salary cap of €5 million, while the 20-year-old and his entourage want a yearly salary of €6 million at the very least.

This stand-off has been ongoing for several weeks now, leaving the player’s future in Turin in jeopardy, at least according to these circulating reports.

Juventus name their price for Yildiz

The source also adds that Juventus have slapped a price tag of €100 million on the attacker’s back. The club would be willing to contemplate an offer in this region if the contract deadlock persists until the end of the season.

In the meantime, a host of European giants are monitoring the situation closely, hoping to get the opportunity to pounce on the player’s services.

The list includes Real Madrid, as their manager, Xabi Alonso, was reportedly bewitched by Yildiz. Moreover, Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal are also long-time admirers of the youngster.