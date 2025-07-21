Juventus have reportedly entered the race for Crystal Palace right-back Daniel Munoz who is also wanted by a couple of Premier League giants.

The Bianconeri could do with a new addition on the right flank, as Timothy Weah is close to sealing a transfer to Olympique Marseille, while Alberto Costa and Nicolo Savona are also being linked with the exit door.

In recent weeks, several potential candidates surfaced on the scene, including Fiorentina’s Dodo and OGC Nice’s Jonathan Clauss. Nevertheless, a report in Colombia has now suggested another profile for the role.

Juventus eyeing a move for Crystal Palace wingback Daniel Munoz

According to Antena2 via TuttoJuve, the Serie A giants are interested in Munoz who has made quite an impression since arriving in England.

The 29-year-old began his career in his native Colombia before leaving Atletico Nacional to join Genk in January 2020.

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

After four years in the Belgian top flight, Munoz earned himself the opportunity to play in the Premier League, sealing a transfer to Crystal Palace in January 2024.

At the time, the wingback only cost the Eagles €8 million, but his impressive displays for the club saw his price tag soar.

Munoz also wanted by Man City and Liverpool

Munoz has contributed with four goals and 10 assists in his 53 Premier League appearances. Therefore, FA Cup winners have set their asking price at €35-40 million.

This relatively high valuation is also affected by the growing interest in the player. As the source reveals, Manchester City and Liverpool are also tracking the wingback.

The Colombia international is tied to Palace with a contract running until June 2028. The deal also includes a clause that allows the club to trigger an automatic one-year extension.