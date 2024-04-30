Juventus have reportedly rekindled their interest in Sassuolo’s teenager Luca Lipani who is considered among the most promising youngsters in Italy.

The Bianconeri have already tried to acquire the midfielder last summer when he was still developing his game at Genoa.

Nevertheless, it was the Neroverdi who won the race for his signature, splashing 3 million euros to secure the young man’s services. He is currently tied to a contract valid until June 2028.

But with Sassuolo increasingly sinking into the relegation zone, a demotion to Serue B is becoming more than a concrete possibility.

The Emilians are currently in 19th place in the Serie A standings, with relegation looming on the horizon, especially following their horrific 1-5 defeat at the hands of Fiorentina.

In this case, the club might have to relinquish some of their most prized assets in the summer.

So according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus will be looking to exploit the situation and lure Lipani to Turin.

This season, the 18-year-old has made five appearances for the first team in Serie A, and two in the Coppa Italia. He has featured more often with the U19 side, making 11 appearances in the Primavera league.

The defensive midfielder has also represented Italy’s youth ranks on almost every level. He’s currently part of the Azzurri’s U20 and U19 squads.

The Bianconeri would likely add the Genova native to their Next Gen ranks.