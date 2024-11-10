Juventus have reportedly added Paris Saint-Germain bomber Goncalo Ramos to their January shortlist.

The Bianconeri will be looking to bolster two positions in the middle of the season. They’re aiming to sign a new defender to replace the injured Gleison Bremer, as well as a striker who can alternate with Dusan Vlahovic who has been playing non-stop since the start of the season due to Arkadiusz Milik’s injury.

According to Sport Mediaset via TuttoJuve, the Serie A giants could find solutions for both roles among PSG’s ranks.

Juve’s interest in Milan Skriniar has been well-documented over the past few weeks. The Bianconeri have reportedly identified the Slovakian defender as the right profile to fill the gap left by Bremer’s absence.

Moreover, the source adds that Goncalo Ramos has now emerged as a new candidate for the attack. The club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli is reportedly keeping close tabs on the Portuguese forward.

The 23-year-old is a Benfica youth product who rose through the ranks to become a regular feature for the Lisbon-based giants as well as the Portuguese national team.

In the summer of 2023, PSG splashed circa 65 million euros to secure the striker’s signature. However, he has yet to establish himself as a pillar in Luis Enrique’s side. Ramos’ campaign has thus far been thwarted by an ankle problem, but he should make his return to action in the next few days.

But aside from his injury, the Portugal international is seemingly unhappy in Paris, and the source claims he’s leaving Le Parce des Princes in January.

Therefore, Juventus are reportedly hoping to strike a double agreement with the Ligue 1 champions that would bring in both Skriniar and Ramos. Nevertheless, the Bianconeri must find a creative formula, as they’re unlikely to afford the cost of the two operations.