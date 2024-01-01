Juventus have named their asking price for Matias Soulé who has generated interest from the Premier League.

The 20-year-old is among a trio of young Bianconeri youngsters who are spending the current campaign on loan at Frosinone.

Nevertheless, the Argentine winger has been the most impressive by far, establishing himself as one of the hottest prospects in Serie A this season. He already has seven league goals to his name this season.

But according to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Juventus are willing to part ways with Soulé if they were to receive 30 million euros for his services.

The source believes the Bianconeri are looking to spark a bidding war for the Argentina international which could certainly drive the price up.

The report claims that Southampton is the club that has emerged as a hot suitor for the youngster.

The Saints currently play in the English Championship and are hoping to secure an immediate return to the Premier League

The English side is reportedly willing to meet Juve’s price, offering 30 million plus bonuses in their attempts to lure the winger.

The source doesn’t expect Soulé to change accommodation in January. He should remain at Frosinone until the end of the season before deciding his future with Juventus in the summer.

The report adds that the Turin-based giants are betting it all on Turkish sensation Kenan Yildiz, which could be an additional reason to sacrifice Soulé.

The Argentine joined the Bianconeri in January 2020 and managed to impress for the Primavera and Next Gen squads. However, he never had a consistent run in the first team.