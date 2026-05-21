Barcelona are reportedly poised to launch an onslaught for Juventus wing-back Andrea Cambiaso, who has been on their radar for quite some time.

The 26-year-old has been on the club’s books since 2022, when they poached him following his Serie A breakthrough campaign at Genoa.

The Italian was immediately loaned out to Bologna, where he refined his skillset under Thiago Motta’s tutelage, before rejoining Max Allegri’s Juventus in 2023.

Juventus want €50m for Andrea Cambiaso amid Barcelona interest

Cambiaso immediately cemented himself as a regular feature at Juventus following his return from Bologna.

The left-back’s exploits at the Allianz Stadium earned him Pep Guardiola’s admiration, so Manchester City were keen to sign him in January 2025, before being repelled by Juve’s high valuation, which reportedly reached €70 million.

However, the Genoa youth product hasn’t been at his best this season, even though his starting spot has never been contested (partially due to the lack of competent alternatives).

So according to Sport Mediaset via TuttoJuve, the Serie A giants have lowered their asking price to €50 million ahead of the summer transfer campaign.

The source also anticipates an offer from Barcelona, who are looking to sign a new left-back this season.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if the Blaugrana would be willing to negotiate such figures, or, like Man City before them, will instead turn to alternative profiles.

Is Juve’s reported asking price exaggerated?

This season, Cambiaso has contributed with three goals and five assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.

While these figures are considered decent for a wing-back, they don’t quite justify the €50m price tag.

Beyond the attacking stats, the Italian international’s defensive limitations have been exposed on several occasions this season.

That being said, Hansi Flick needs full-backs with particular attributes for his high defensive line, and if he feels Cambiaso fits the bill, he might urge the Barcelona management to splash the cash to secure his signature.