Juventus have told Napoli how much it would cost them to sign Danilo in January. However, the Partnenopei are seeking an alternative formula.

While the Brazilian’s exit has been in the air for quite some time, it now appears to be an inevitable scenario, especially after being dropped from the squad that travelled to Riyadh for the Italian Super Cup earlier this week.

It has been clear since the start of the season that the club captain isn’t a favourite of Thiago Motta who instead opted for younger alternatives at the back. Moreover, the veteran didn’t do himself any favours with some shaky displays at the heart of the backline in October against Stuttgart, Inter and Parma.

So despite being reduced to the bone in defence, Juventus still decided to put an end to Danilo’s time at the club, opening the door for a January departure rather than waiting for his contract to expire in June.

In the meantime, Napoli have been tracking the experienced defender for quite some time, and have now been presented with a golden opportunity to bring him to Antonio Conte’s court.

But according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Juventus are refusing to grant Danilo his wish by releasing him from his contract, as they insist on receiving a transfer fee from Napoli. The Bianconeri have named their price between 2 and 3 million euros.

The Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis always plants stumbling blocks in Juve’s path every time the Old Lady is interested in one of his players, with the latest being Giacomo Raspadori. Hence, the Turin-based giants perhaps view it as an inviting opportunity to return the favour.

Nevertheless, Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna will attempt to find a solution, using his connection with his old employers, including his former collaborator Cristiano Giuntoli.

As Schira explains, Napoli will try to reach a compromise that allows them to sign Danilo for free, with Juventus guaranteed bonuses upon the completion of certain sporting objectives.