Juventus have reportedly named their price for Samuel Iling-Junior who is reportedly a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham.

The 20-year-old started his playing career at the youth academy of Chelsea, but the Bianconeri snapped his services in 2020.

Following his impressive showings for the Primavera and Juventus Next Gen, the Englishman made his big breakthrough, earning a permanent promotion to the first team.

But this term, the youngster has been starving for playing time. He made 18 appearances in Serie A, but only one as a starter.

So with his contract expiring in 2025, the winger could be on his way out of the club this summer.

According to Tuttosport journalist Nicolo Schira, Juventus would be willing to part ways with Iling-Junior for an offer worth 15 million euros.

As the source explains, this would still be considered a major capital gain, given that the player only cost the Bianconeri 100,000 euros when they signed him from Chelsea.

Schira also reveals that the Spurs have been keeping an eye on the young winger for several months. The North Londoners have signed a host of Serie A talent over the past few years, the likes of Dejan Kulusevksi, Rodrigo Bentancur, Cristian Romero and Radu Dragusin.

Moreover, Fulham also entered the fray as manager Marco Silva is looking to revamp his wing department in the summer. The Juventus youngster reportedly caught the club’s attention with his impressive displays for England U21 last month.