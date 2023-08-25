Juventus has decided to make Matias Soule and Samuel Iling-Junior available for sale during this ongoing transfer window.

Both of these young talents have emerged as standout players from the club’s Next Gen side, but Juventus is now actively looking to offload them as swiftly as possible.

At the outset of this transfer window, numerous clubs have expressed interest in acquiring these promising youngsters. Initial indications had pointed towards Juventus being open to the idea of loaning them out to gain valuable experience.

However, according to a report from Tuttojuve, the club’s stance has shifted. Juventus is now considering permanent transfers for both players. The asking price for Matias Soule has been set at around 10 million euros, while Samuel Iling-Junior is valued at approximately 20 million euros.

The report underscores that Juventus is aiming to conclude these sales in the upcoming days. However, the club is no longer considering loan moves for either player and is exclusively focused on securing permanent transfers.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior and Soule are two top players in our squad, even though they do not play as often as we would like.

Both youngsters will perform well at a smaller club and are worth as much as the club has valued them in today’s market.

We will surely see a suitor who will come close to meeting their asking price for the signature of both players soon.