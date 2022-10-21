Juventus remains poor, especially in midfield and they might sacrifice some players in the January transfer window, according to a report on Tuttojuve.

The Bianconeri added Leandro Paredes to that spot on their team in the summer while offloading Arthur Melo and Denis Zakaria, yet things have hardly changed.

The likes of Manuel Locatelli and Weston McKennie have not exactly improved on their last season’s performance and the report reveals they could sell the latter in January.

It claims the American has to show he is worth keeping between now and the end of this year. Juve will offload him for 20m euros if he fails to improve.

Juve FC Says

McKennie has mostly flattered to deceive since he became a Juve player and the American has probably run out of time to shine for the club.

We should not keep him in the group if he cannot deliver consistently for the team.

He and the other flops must be offloaded to send a message across the squad that we no longer tolerate mediocrity.

However, it would be hard to find a team that will offer more than half of the 20m euros for McKennie now.

We can only make that much money from selling him if he hits top form.