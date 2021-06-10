Juventus set their price for wantaway goalkeeper

In 2018, Juventus announced the signing of Mattia Perin who arrived to replace Gianluigi Buffon – who joined Paris Saint Germain at the time.

However, the Italian spent the season mostly on the bench, with Wojciech Szczesny cementing himself as the new number one.

Moreover, the iconic Gigi completed a sensational return to his beloved Old Lady only a year after walking away from the club, leaving Perin on the shelf.

The former Pescara man eventually returned to Genoa on a 18-months loan deal in January 2020.

Nonetheless, the shot-stopper’s loan spell with the Grifone has expired, and must now return to the Bianconeri.

However, at the age of 28, Perin feels that his at the peak of his powers, and he isn’t planning on wasting the upcoming years sitting on the bench.

Therefore, the Latina native will be looking to make a move for a club that would offer him sufficient playing time.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus would agree to let him go, but only on a permanent basis this time, and have set the price tag at 10 million euros.

In addition to Genoa, Atalanta could be another club interested in the goalkeeper’s services, especially if their current number one – Pierluigi Gollini – ends up leaving Bergamo.

Despite his struggles in Turin, Perin remains one of the most reliable keepers in Italian football, and his price could be a real bargain for his suitors.