Juventus have reportedly named their asking price for Andrea Cambiaso who recently emerged as a transfer target for Manchester City.

The Cityzens are preparing to part ways with their longtime veteran Kyle Walker who requested a move, and is now being linked with a transfer to Milan. Hence, the Premier League champions could be open to signing a new full-back, especially a versatile one like Cambiaso.

While Walker is primarily a right-back, the Italy international started his career as a left-back, but has been tried all over the pitch by Max Allegri last season and Thiago Motta this term, while often plays as a right wingback in the Italian national team under the orders of Luciano Spalletti.

In recent weeks, the 24-year-old displays have been largely underwhelming, especially after suffering an injury last month. Nevertheless, his early-season exploits had earned him the esteem of some of the biggest clubs in the Continent, beginning with reigning European champions Real Madrid.

After Los Merengues, it was Man City’s turn to enter the fray, with Cambiaso’s dynamic displays catching the eye of Pep Guardiola. Nevertheless, prising the Italy international away from Turin won’t be an easy task for any of the suitors.

According to IlBianconero, Juventus have set their starting price at 50 million euros. Therefore, any interested party would have to put this figure on the table to stand a chance at landing the Genoa youth product.

The Bianconeri consider the left-back a key player for both the present and the future, and has even donned the captain’s armband on several occasions. But at this point, no Juventus player can be truly considered untouchable, as the club could be tempted to sell any of their stars for the right amount, especially as they continue to struggle to break even.