Juventus are expecting Arkadiusz Milik to resume training with his teammates next month. The striker’s condition will be an essential factor for the club when laying their market plans.

The 30-year-old suffered a knee injury in June that ruled him out of Poland’s squad for the Euro 2024. But while the Bianconeri were expecting him to return to action in the first months of the season, he couldn’t shake off the pain in his injured knee, which forced him to undergo surgery to repair the damage.

The former Ajax and Napoli striker has been undergoing treatment ever since, and his return to training is edging closer.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Thiago Motta and his medical staff are expecting to have the bomber back in training in the middle of December. This would pave the wave for a return to action in January.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, the club’s plans for the January transfer session are hanging in the balance.

With Moise Kean sold to Fiorentina last summer, Dusan Vlahovic has been the solitary option available for Motta upfront. Therefore, the Serbian has thus far started in all of the club’s 16 competitive fixtures since the start of the campaign, which is arguably taking its toll on his physical condition.

Therefore, this situation is unsustainable until the end of the season, as the club must find Vlahovic an understudy one way or the other.

So if Milik manages to regain his fitness and put himself back at the coach’s disposal in January, Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. might decide to keep their attacking ranks intact rather than invest in a new striker. This would allow the management to solely focus on reinforcing their depleted backline.

But if the Poland international fails to recover in due time, the Bianconeri will have no other option but to resort to the market.