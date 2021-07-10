Juventus set to accelerate Locatelli talks to ward off the competition

After several months of speculations, the Manuel Locatelli saga is set to accelerate in the coming weeks.
Juventus were considered to be the main favorites to land the young midfielder, but his brilliant performances earlier in Euro 2020 (especially against Switzerland) caught the attention of some unwanted competition.
According to Calciomercato, Arsenal have put an offer at the table that matched Sassuolo’s asking price of 40 million euros.
Therefore, the Old Lady’s returning manager, Max Allegri, has asked to management to accelerate in the negotiation process and seal the deal.
The Bianconeri were initially hoping to lower the Italian’s price by offering players in exchange – including the likes of Nicolo Rovella, Nicolo Fagioli and even Radu Dragusin.
However, the Neroverdi were not interested in such move, and remain adamant on their initial valuation.
But whilst the Gunners acted first and put their offer on the table, Locatelli’s intention is to remain in Italy, and reunite with his Azzurri teammates – Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Chiesa amongst others.
Thus, despite all the links with the North Londoners, the player’s will should provide the Italian club an extra push, but nevertheless, they must react swiftly, and put the deal over the finish line sooner rather than later.
Just get it done. We are tired and frustrated waiting which is partly fine as its down to the player mostly, but should have just offered 40m and focused on getting rid of surplus players like ronaldo, ramsey, demiral etc. The fact they keep telling us this might be it with one other player for a mercato, is disgusting after our humiliation. Locatelli is fantastic but what makes it even worse is the drama. Sassuolo has lost a second fan after this, and Agnelli better understand his club’s reputation is slipping by the day as in world class stars discussions we are not in the conversion. We have Chiesa our best player by far , but de ligt is slowly making more mistakes , we absolutely blew a once in a lifetime with Donnarumma which jaunts us all and can’t shift players like ramsey and ronaldo because they are not worth the wages. At least Agnelli is a coach and not someone coming second in their class with a thesis given one of the top jobs in Europe. Thank you for our champs league , Verona! We hope for Kukusevski to shine and we will see Chiesa become a sparkling diamond. IF the team is allowed to breathe and not sacrificing everything for a false equivalency of goals for one player we will be ok. Cl run is our of the question, we need the scudetto back first. #FinoAllaFine
Allegri not Agnelli, silly auto complete!