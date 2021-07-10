Juventus set to accelerate Locatelli talks to ward off the competition

After several months of speculations, the Manuel Locatelli saga is set to accelerate in the coming weeks.

Juventus were considered to be the main favorites to land the young midfielder, but his brilliant performances earlier in Euro 2020 (especially against Switzerland) caught the attention of some unwanted competition.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal have put an offer at the table that matched Sassuolo’s asking price of 40 million euros.

Therefore, the Old Lady’s returning manager, Max Allegri, has asked to management to accelerate in the negotiation process and seal the deal.

The Bianconeri were initially hoping to lower the Italian’s price by offering players in exchange – including the likes of Nicolo Rovella, Nicolo Fagioli and even Radu Dragusin.

However, the Neroverdi were not interested in such move, and remain adamant on their initial valuation.

But whilst the Gunners acted first and put their offer on the table, Locatelli’s intention is to remain in Italy, and reunite with his Azzurri teammates – Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Chiesa amongst others.

Thus, despite all the links with the North Londoners, the player’s will should provide the Italian club an extra push, but nevertheless, they must react swiftly, and put the deal over the finish line sooner rather than later.