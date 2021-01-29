Juventus set to add former AC Milan man to their Under 23’s

Juventus has been drawn to youth talent around Europe recently, and that has seen them also look to add top players to their youth squad.

This month has been a busy one for them in terms of strengthening their Under 23’s, and they aren’t finished yet.

Tuttosport via Calciomercato says that they are looking to land former AC Milan youth striker, Emanuele Pecorino to their youth team this month.

The 19-year-old currently plays for Catania in the Serie C and he has been one of the finest players in the competition.

He must have impressed the Bianconeri scouts with his showing in the competition, and that could earn him a move to Turin now.

In 14 Serie C appearances this season, he has scored 5 times for them and he would look to build on that while pulling on the shirt of Juve.

He was on the books of Milan between 2019/2020 but only played on loan for their Under 19 side.

He failed to break into their first team in that campaign and would be keen to make a better impression in the Juve youth team.

Andrea Pirlo has been handing chances to young players, and he would be watching Pecorino to see when he has reached the level to make the step up.