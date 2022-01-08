Juventus set to allow another Serie A club to sign their long-term target

Juventus has been linked with a move for Isco Alarcon for a long time now, but he could join another Serie A club soon instead.

Calciomercato says the Bianconeri are no longer pushing to add the soon-to-be free agent to their squad from Real Madrid.

This has opened the door for Fiorentina to make a move for him.

La Viola is building a squad that can sustain their impressive performances in this campaign.

Dusan Vlahovic has been a major reason they have performed well recently, and they expect him to leave at the end of the season.

They will bolster their squad to ensure the impact of his departure is not too much.

Isco could now join them for free after Juve turned their attention towards other midfielders.

Juve FC Says

Juventus cannot continue signing underperforming players from other clubs.

Isco has struggled to break into the Real Madrid midfield in recent seasons and shouldn’t be able to do that at Juve.

If we add him to Max Allegri’s squad, he would probably become yet another underperforming player in the group.

With Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot already looking out of place in the group, that would make no sense.