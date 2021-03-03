Kean
Transfer News

Juventus set to battle it out with PSG for in form striker

March 3, 2021 - 11:59 pm

Juventus is set to battle PSG for the signature of Moise Kean as the French side remains keen to keep him permanently.

He moved from Juventus to Everton last season for 30m euros and joined the French giants on loan for this season.

He has been in fantastic form for them so far and they are happy to keep him beyond his loan stint.

They don’t have the option or obligation to sign him permanently but they want to negotiate that.

Calciomercato says they have made up their minds that they will not miss out on signing him permanently.

Juventus has watched him develop into one of the best players in Paris and they are interested in his return.

The Bianconeri has banked on just Alvaro Morata as a striker this season and they even looked to sign a backup in the last transfer window.

That never happened and this summer will see them go on the lookout again.

His fine form in France will make Everton consider keeping him for another season, but Juve will try to beat PSG to his signature.

It remains unclear if the attacker will be interested in a swift return to Italy after he was thrown away by the champions.

READ MORE Juventus Coach Andrea Pirlo: “I Don’t Know if Morata Will Start Against Lazio”

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Manuel Lazzari

Juventus gets minor boost with one key Lazio man set to miss game

March 3, 2021
Jesús Vázquez

Juventus set to steal the next big star from Valencia

March 3, 2021
Wijnaldum

Juventus set to miss out on Liverpool star soon to be free agent

March 3, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.