Juventus set to battle Liverpool for goalscoring La Liga midfielder

Juventus are claimed to be eyeing a deal to sign Carlos Soler from Valencia this summer, player also of interest to Premier League outfit Liverpool.

The Old Lady are believed to be keen on strengthening in the middle of the park come the close-season, and a deal could be made for Soler. The 24 year-old is currently under contract until the summer of 2023, meaning that with just one year remaining on his current terms he could well be made available for a reduced price, knowing that they run the risk of losing him for nothing 12 months later.

The issue could well come from the PL giants however, who are also claimed by Golsmedia to be keen to land themselves a bargain, with his current club believed to be struggling to tie their stars down to new deals amidst financial uncertainty.

Our midfield is certainly an area that I would be concentrated on going into the summer transfer window, and Soler could be an exciting option to add to our midfield, with his creativity and attacking prowess something that we could definitely profit from. He has nine goals and five assists from his 23 La Liga outings this term, and anything close to that level in Turin would see him outscore the majority of our squad.

Would you rather see Pogba or Soler arrive this summer, or could there be room in the squad for both?

Patrick