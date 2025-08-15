Jadon Sancho was reportedly at the centre of serious discussions between Juventus and Manchester United earlier in the transfer window. The Bianconeri have been interested in signing the Manchester United outcast, having pursued him a year ago. The winger is no longer part of United’s plans and has been informed that he must find a new club as soon as possible.

Juventus view Sancho as a player who could strengthen their squad, and Manchester United are reportedly willing to lower their asking price to facilitate a move. Despite this, in recent weeks, talks between the clubs have cooled as Juventus focus on offloading certain members of their current squad. As a result, the club now risks missing out on the opportunity to secure the winger’s signature.

Roma’s Move for Sancho

According to a report on Football Italia, Sancho has agreed to move to AS Roma. The report claims that Roma submitted an offer to both the player and Manchester United, which Sancho has accepted, signalling his intention to leave the Premier League for Italy. While Juventus could still attempt to hijack the transfer by matching or exceeding Roma’s offer, current indications suggest that Sancho is set to play for Roma in the upcoming season.

Juventus’ Strategic Considerations

Although Sancho is widely regarded as a talented and valuable player, Juventus have emphasised the importance of first making necessary sales before pursuing his signature. The club’s current focus is on managing its existing squad and creating the financial flexibility required to complete high-profile acquisitions. The potential move for Sancho highlights the complexities of modern football transfers, where timing, squad management, and negotiations between multiple parties all play critical roles.

Juventus’ interest in Sancho demonstrates their intent to strengthen their attacking options, while the reported agreement with Roma underscores the competitive nature of transfer markets in Serie A. The club remains attentive to opportunities but must balance ambition with strategic planning to ensure long-term stability and success on and off the pitch.