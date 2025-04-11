Rasmus Højlund is the latest striker under consideration by Juventus as they plan to strengthen their squad at the end of this season.

The Bianconeri are facing yet another summer of changes, with Dusan Vlahović expected to leave the club if he does not agree to a new contract. The Serbian forward has been in negotiations with Juventus over an extension, but the two parties have not yet been able to come to an agreement. Vlahović’s current deal runs until 2026, and the Bianconeri are reluctant to allow him to leave for free. Additionally, they are not prepared to pay him €12 million net next season, which has led to speculation that both sides will part ways at the end of the current campaign.

With Vlahović’s future in doubt, Juventus is now eyeing potential replacements for the striker. Another forward, Randal Kolo Muani, has also struggled to find his scoring form, and it is expected that he will leave the club this summer, with a return to Paris Saint-Germain likely. This leaves Juventus with a clear need to recruit new attacking options, and Højlund has been identified as one of the top targets for the summer.

However, Calciomercato reports that Højlund is also on the radar of Napoli, who are looking to strengthen their forward line ahead of next season. The Partenopei are eager to add another striker to their squad and have been impressed by Højlund’s previous performances in Serie A, where he made a strong impression during his time at Atalanta.

Despite his potential, Højlund has struggled since moving to England, which raises questions about whether he would be the right fit for Juventus. While his past performances in Serie A make him an intriguing option, his recent difficulties in the Premier League could be a cause for concern. Juventus will need to weigh these factors carefully as they decide whether to pursue the Danish striker.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Juventus will need to make crucial decisions regarding their attacking options, and the future of players like Vlahović and Kolo Muani will have a significant impact on their strategy.