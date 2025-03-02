Juventus can reportedly count on a boost worth circa 5 million euros in the summer thanks to their former defender Koni De Winter.

The Belgian defender started his career at Zulte before being poached by the Bianconeri in 2018. He initially joined the club’s U17 side and then climbed the ranks to become a protagonist at the back for Juventus Next Gen. He even made a few appearances for the first team in the 2021/22 campaign, including a Champions League start against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old then spent a campaign on loan at Empoli before signing for Genoa in 2023 on loan with an option to buy. The Grifone signed the centre-back permanently last summer for circa 8 million euros.

De Winter has been a stalwart at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, whether under the guidance of his former manager Alberto Gilardino, or his current boss Patrick Vieira. Therefore, the Belgium international has been attracting interest from various suitors around the globe.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Genoa have already turned down an offer from a Saudi Pro League club in January, as they had no intention to offload their key defender in the middle of the campaign.

Nevertheless, the Ligurians would be open to a sale in the summer, naming their price at 25 million euros.

So if they were to accept a bid in this region, Juventus would earn 5 million euros thanks to a 20% sell-on fee inserted in their agreement.

Schira adds that Milan are keeping close tabs on the player who also has suitors in the Premier League. The centre-back is tied to Genoa with a contract that is valid until the summer of 2028.

De Winter has thus far made 15 appearances in Serie A, as his campaign was interrupted by an injury. He managed to score three goals in the process.