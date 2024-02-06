Juventus loaned-out defender Koni De Winter is set to trigger an obligation clause that would keep him in Genoa on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old signed for the Bianoneri in 2018, first joining the U17 ranks before climbing his way through the club’s ranks.

He represented the Primavera squad, Juventus Next Gen, and even made a few appearances with the first team during the 2021/22 campaign.

However, it appears that his time in Turin is coming to a close once and for all.

The Belgian joined the Grifone in the summer after spending the previous campaign on loan at Empoli.

According to Calciomercato via TuttoJuve, Genoa have an obligation to buy the youngster for 8 million euros once he makes his 23rd appearance in Serie A this season.

The Belgium U21 captain has already featured in 17 league outings this term, so he’s only six matches away from sealing a permanent switch to the Port City.

De Winter will miss Genoa’s next fixture after earning himself a second yellow card during the weekend’s encounter against Empoli.

Yet, the source still expects him to trigger the clause given his recurring appearances in Alberto Gilardino’s lineup this season.

Moreover, Radu Dragusin’s January switch to Tottenham Hotspur left the Genoa manager slightly short of options at the back.

This would be a timely boost for Juve’s finances, as the management would be able to reinvest the collected fee on summer arrivals.