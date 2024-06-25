Juventus are preparing to finalize the moves of Douglas Luiz and Michele Di Gregorio in the next few days.

This is promising to be an exciting summer for the Bianconeri with several new incomers.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the club will announce the captures of Luiz and Di Gregorio this week.

The Serie A giants already have an agreement in place with Aston Villa for the Brazilian midfielder. This operation could cost the Old Lady around 50 million euros.

However, the club reduced the cost by inserting Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea as makeweights. The English winger and the Argentine midfielder will thus move in the opposite direction, completing permanent switches to Villa Park.

The second purchase for Juventus will be Di Gregorio who will complete a move from Monza after cementing himself as one of the finest goalkeepers in Serie A.

The 26-year-old is all set to join the Turin-based giants on a deal worth 20 million euros, with only the official announcement missing.

But the club is now set to finalize the transfer sooner rather than later. Juve will first sell Wojciech Szczesny to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, thus making way for the arrival of the Italian custodian.

Mattia Perin should remain at the club as an understudy and mentor for his younger compatriot.