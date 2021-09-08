juventus finances
Juventus set to double their financial losses from a year ago

September 8, 2021 - 10:00 am

Juventus is one of Europe’s biggest clubs and like most of them, the Bianconeri have been hit hard financially by the covid-19 pandemic-inspired financial meltdown.

The Bianconeri had been splashing the cash on players and paying them huge salaries prior to the pandemic, but they are struggling to maintain that now as they continue to lose money.

The club reported that they lost €89.7m in the 2019/2020 season and Exor via Calcio Finanza reveals they are in line to lose €190.7m for the 2020/2021 financial year, more than double the previous year’s loss.

This comes even after they have sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United saving around €50m in wages.

It remains unclear if Ronaldo’s transfer will reflect in this financial report or that of the next year.

But this shows that Juve is really in trouble and looking at how terrible it has been for Barcelona recently, the club will want to stop the financial meltdown as soon as possible.

They have struggled to sign players recently and it could reflect their current financial realities, as they don’t want to take on more financial debt to stay competitive.

