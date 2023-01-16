Juventus set to drop Alex Sandro from starting formation for two reasons

Last Friday, Juventus were on the receiving end of a humiliating defeat at the hands of Napoli, and it’s safe to say that the mood at Continassa has drastically changed.

Now certainly Max Allegri won’t change the entire formation that took the field at the Maradona, but a few players could be set for downsized roles, and chief amongst them is Alex Sandro.

The Brazilian acted a third centre-back alongside his compatriots Danilo and Gleison Bremer, and none of them managed to impress, to say the least.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Allegri will drop Alex Sandro from the starting formation in the upcoming fixtures.

While his under-par performance in Naples is a convincing reason on its own to prompt the decision, the source adds that there’s another motive behind the call.

As we reported yesterday, the 31-year-old has an automatic renewal clause which would allow him to extend his expiring contract for another year.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will be looking to close the door on this possibility by limiting the player’s appearances. The report suggests that the number of outings required to trigger the clause is around 40. Sandro has thus far made 19 appearances in all competitions this term.

Finally, the source adds that Sandro’s relegation to the bench should provide Federico Gatti with additional playing time, at least until the return of club captain Leonardo Bonucci.