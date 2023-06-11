Transfer News

Juventus set to earn some money on former talented youngster

June 11, 2023 - 10:00 pm

Hamza Rafia has emerged as a standout player during his time at Pescara, establishing himself as a true star for the Abruzzo-based team. Despite his impressive performances, Pescara failed to secure promotion to Serie B, resulting in Rafia bidding farewell to the club.

It is widely expected that the talented midfielder will find a place in at least Serie B, with Pescara’s sporting director, Delli Carri, confirming interest from several clubs in the second tier of Italian football, as reported by CalcioMercato. Additionally, there is also reported interest from top-flight clubs.

Juventus, in particular, is keeping a close eye on Rafia’s progress, as they hold a 50% future resale clause on the Tunisian midfielder. This suggests that Juventus could potentially be interested in reacquiring Rafia or profiting from a future transfer involving him.

As Rafia seeks a new club for the next chapter of his career, his impressive performances and the interest from various teams indicate that he is highly regarded within Italian football circles.

Juve FC Says

Whatever happens with Rafia, Juventus is set to pocket some money depending on what happens with his future and this is one of the rare occasions where Juve has shown some sensible business instincts, hopefully, they will do this more often with our talented youngsters.

Avatar

