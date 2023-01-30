Juventus set to end this transfer window with no incomings

Juventus needs reinforcements, considering how inconsistent they have been this season and the many injuries their players have suffered.

However, the Bianconeri have not made an important signing this month and it is just a few hours before the transfer window closes.

Max Allegri has recovered the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Paul Pogba, who have been long-term injury absentees and the Bianconeri will be glad if some new men join their squad.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals that the black and whites are very unlikely to make new purchases this month as the end of the window draws ever closer.

This means Allegri must be contented with the players at his disposal and work hard to help the club move up the league table.

Juve FC Says

Sadly, the club has been overwhelmed by off-field problems in the last few months and it is hard for the new leaders to buy some talents.

By the end of this season, we should be better placed to add some new men to our squad in the summer, but for now, Allegri must work some magic and get better performances for his group.

If the black and whites do not start winning, we could be in some trouble in the next few weeks.