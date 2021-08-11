Juventus set to enquire about wantaway Man City star

Juventus are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign Aymeric Laporte from Manchester City this summer.

The defender has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad, with Ruben Dias and John Stones earning their place as the first-choice pairing last term, and with Nathan Ake in competition for places also.

Laporte is now reported to be amongst a section of City players who are keen to leave the club, and Juve are tipped by TuttoSport(via MEN) to be amongst those interested in his signing.

Merih Demiral was recently allowed to join Atalanta on loan with an option to buy, leaving a slight hole in our defensive options, although some believe that Radu Dragusin will be the one to step into that role.

The Romanian may have to settle for being fifth choice if a deal for Laporte can be struck however, and he could well have to consider his options, as I’m sure he wouldn’t be short of options if he was to be made available for loan, although with both Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci into the latter years of their careers, it would make sense for us to be preparing for their departures.

Would Laporte be in contention for a first-team role this season?

