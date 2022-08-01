Juventus has had a longstanding interest in Giacomo Raspadori, and this might be the transfer window that he finally joins them.

The attacker is one of Italy’s best young players, and he has been developing well at Sassuolo.

The Black and Greens have just sold Gianluca Scamacca, yet they will allow Raspadori to leave for a good fee as well.

Napoli looked to take advantage of that and they closed in on him as Juve focused on other targets.

However, the Bianconeri are now back in the race, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they want to hijack the transfer.

Juve now wants him to be a part of their team, and the report says their interest means Napoli is now behind them in the race for his signature.

He will almost certainly choose a move to the Allianz Stadium over joining the Partenopei.

Juve FC Says

Raspadori is a similar striker to Moise Kean, and both of them are of the same age range.

The Bianconeri have seen some fine form from Kean in this preseason, and they probably need to give him another chance to prove his worth.

Bringing Raspadori to the club will automatically reduce Kean’s playing time, and there is no guarantee the Sassuolo man will perform better.