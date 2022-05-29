Juventus will keep Federico Gatti on their team in the next campaign and make the defender a part of Max Allegri’s squad.

They signed him from Frosinone in the January transfer window and allowed him to remain with them for the rest of the season.

He has been one of the best players in Serie B over the course of the season and Juve has brought him back home to add to their squad.

The Bianconeri have several players out on loan in this campaign and they need to decide on their future when the season finishes.

Some would be sold while others will be shipped out on loan again, but Tuttojuve claims the Bianconeri will keep Gatti.

The report claims Allegri believes he can be a part of his team next season and the defender will be groomed to contribute to the first team in Turin.

Juve FC Says

Gatti has proven his class in Serie B, but the jump up to Serie A is usually difficult for any player.

However, Juve has to be careful and ease him into life at the club little by little.

We can get some fine performances from him from next season, but we cannot rely on him as one of our starting players yet until he has spent some time understudying the defenders ahead of him.