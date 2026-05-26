Robert Lewandowski has emerged as a potential target for Juventus ahead of the upcoming transfer window, with the striker set to become a free agent in just over a month as his contract at Barcelona comes to an end.

The Polish forward is expected to leave Barcelona when his current deal expires, with the club reportedly having agreed to his departure at the end of the season. Lewandowski remains one of the most accomplished strikers in world football, having maintained elite performance levels for more than a decade across Europe.

Juventus are understood to be monitoring the situation closely as they look to strengthen their attacking options. The need for reinforcements up front has become more pressing given uncertainty surrounding Dusan Vlahovic, who is also approaching the end of his contract at the club.

Juventus Eye Experience in Attack

The Bianconeri are in search of a proven goalscorer to lead their line, and Lewandowski’s availability on a free transfer has made him an attractive option. His experience, technical quality and consistent goalscoring record would represent a significant addition to the squad.

However, Juventus face strong competition for his signature. The striker’s reputation ensures that multiple clubs are monitoring his situation, and financial considerations are expected to play a decisive role in any potential move, given his high salary demands during his time at Barcelona.

Saudi Arabia Competition and Transfer Uncertainty

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Lewandowski is also being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, where clubs are preparing lucrative offers in an attempt to attract him. This has created further uncertainty for Juventus, who risk being outbid in the race for his signature.

The report suggests that the striker could become another high-profile target to choose a move to the Saudi Pro League due to its financial power, making Juventus’ task even more difficult.

As a result, Juve may shift their focus towards retaining Dusan Vlahovic, recognising the challenges involved in signing another world-class striker in the current market.