Juventus has compiled a shortlist of managers who could potentially succeed Max Allegri at the end of the season, with Zinedine Zidane emerging as one of their primary targets.

Zidane, renowned for his successful stints as a manager at Real Madrid, is considered a formidable candidate capable of leading Juventus to Champions League glory.

Given his illustrious history in both playing and coaching capacities in the competition, Zidane possesses the potential to rejuvenate Juventus and restore their status as Serie A’s dominant force.

However, Juventus has yet to finalise Allegri’s future, despite widespread expectations of his departure from the club at the season’s end.

This delay could prove costly, as reports from Tuttomercatoweb suggest that Zidane is nearing an agreement to become the new manager of Bayern Munich.

According to the report, Bayern’s pursuit of Julian Nagelsmann fell through, prompting them to turn their attention to Zidane.

Discussions have reportedly commenced, with only a few minor details remaining before the deal is finalised.

Juve FC Says

Zidane is a top quality manager, but the Frenchman had world-class players at his disposal at Real Madrid, which is not the case at Juventus at the moment.