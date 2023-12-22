Juventus lost Davide Frattesi to Inter Milan in the summer after pursuing the then Sassuolo midfielder for months.

History could repeat itself at the end of this term as the Bianconeri chase the signature of Piotr Zielinski.

Napoli is struggling to secure him on a new agreement, and his current deal expires at the end of this campaign.

The Bianconeri felt they had an advantage in the race because Cristiano Giuntoli, who signed him for Napoli, now works for them.

However, that may not be the case, as a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Inter Milan is still leading the race for his signature.

The report claims they have already prepared a four-year deal worth around 4 million euros per season for the Poland international.

Juventus now has to respond with a better offer before he signs on the dotted line for Inter; otherwise, they can forget about adding him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Inter is one of the leading sides in the league and we must show them that we are the biggest club in Serie A.

We have financial concerns, but we must make room in our budget to accommodate top players.

If we do not do this, we will continue to lose top players and end up with mediocre ones.