Juventus set to lose out to Newcastle United for Ligue 1 star

Juventus has missed out on the signature of Bruno Guimaraes as he nears a switch to the Premier League.

The Brazilian has been the star of the current Lyon side and his fine performances for the French club have earned him a lot of admirers.

Juve is one of them, but they are not alone and they probably have missed out on his signature after failing to move fast.

L’Equipe via Calciomercato says Lyon has accepted a 40m euros offer from Newcastle United.

The English club is relentlessly spending money this month as they seek to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

They are strengthening every part of their team for the second half of this season and Guimaraes could be announced as their next signing soon.

Juve FC Says

Not acting fast enough will cost Juve some transfer targets in this window and in the summer.

The Bianconeri have many players on their wishlist as they look to end this campaign inside the top four.

But we need to bring out money and make moves, else more of our preferred targets will keep choosing other suitors.

Guimaraes would have been a perfect replacement for Arthur Melo, who could leave for Arsenal this month.