Guimaraes
Transfer News

Juventus set to lose out to Newcastle United for Ligue 1 star

January 26, 2022 - 10:15 am

Juventus has missed out on the signature of Bruno Guimaraes as he nears a switch to the Premier League.

The Brazilian has been the star of the current Lyon side and his fine performances for the French club have earned him a lot of admirers.

Juve is one of them, but they are not alone and they probably have missed out on his signature after failing to move fast.

L’Equipe via Calciomercato says Lyon has accepted a 40m euros offer from Newcastle United.

The English club is relentlessly spending money this month as they seek to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

They are strengthening every part of their team for the second half of this season and Guimaraes could be announced as their next signing soon.

Juve FC Says

Not acting fast enough will cost Juve some transfer targets in this window and in the summer.

The Bianconeri have many players on their wishlist as they look to end this campaign inside the top four.

But we need to bring out money and make moves, else more of our preferred targets will keep choosing other suitors.

Guimaraes would have been a perfect replacement for Arthur Melo, who could leave for Arsenal this month.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

dybala goal

“You’ll see” agent makes a bold Dybala prediction

January 26, 2022
Kaio Jorge

Two clubs willing to take Juventus youngster on loan

January 26, 2022
Massimiliano Allegri

Report explains why Juventus can afford to spend on Vlahovic

January 25, 2022

2 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn January 26, 2022 at 10:28 am

    don`t have unlimited funds.

  • Avatar
    Reply Bianconera January 26, 2022 at 10:58 am

    Look how the Brazilian have been struggling at Juve for years. Next please.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.