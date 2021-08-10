Juventus set to maintain fullback on the orders of Allegri

Since his early career days, Mattia De Sciglio shared a special bond with Massimiliano Allegri. The two men first met when the Livorno native was in charge of Milan between 2010 and 2014, and the fullback was a mere youngster trying to break through the first team.

The tactician saw enough talent in the Rossoneri youth product to hand him a promotion to the first squad in 2011, and even made him a regular starter.

Max eventually made the move to Turin in the summer of 2014, and three years later, he was once again reunited with De Sciglio.

Following the departure for the former Cagliari coach in 2019, the 28-year-old struggled to convince under Maurizio Sarri, and was then loaned out to Lyon last season.

Despite enjoying a decent stint in France, the Ligue 1 side opted against keeping the Italian on permanent basis, and fate had him reunited with his favorite manager once again.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Juventus have expressed their desire to maintain the player, as their returning manager considers him to be an important resource for the club.

De Sciglio is primarily a right-back, but can also be deployed on the left flank. Whilst the Old Lady possess Juan Cuadrado and Danilo on the right, the first could play in a more advanced role this season, whilst the latter might be deployed as a wildcard all over the field.

Therefore, the former Milan man could indeed turn out to be a useful addition – at least for next season – as his current contract expires in 2022.