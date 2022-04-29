Juventus set to make 28m euros from the sale of one loanee

Juventus will overhaul their playing squad at the end of this campaign, and that means they will need all the money they can get.

One player that is unwanted by the club might help their efforts when he changes employers in the summer.

Merih Demiral left the Allianz Stadium to move to Atalanta on an initial loan deal in the summer.

La Dea paid 3m euros to have him on their books temporarily, and he has done more than enough to make them want to keep him.

Both clubs agreed a 28m euros permanent transfer fee for the Turkish defender when he first moved to Bergamo.

Tuttojuve claims Atalanta will now trigger that fee to keep him with them permanently.

La Dea is looking to rebuild their squad, and they consider him a key part of that effort.

Juve FC Says

Demiral is a top player, and he knew he deserved more playing time than he was getting at Juventus.

We probably need his services now, especially if Giorgio Chiellini leaves the club in the summer.

However, making 28m euros from his sale is one of the finest pieces of business we can do, and we can use that fee to strengthen other parts of our team.