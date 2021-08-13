Juventus set to make a decision on three players in the next few hours

Juventus has been all over the media this summer in terms of rumours, but there have hardly been fresh faces joining the squad, apart from Massimiliano Allegri’s return.

The Bianconeri are now looking to end the window well by bringing in at least one player.

They have, somewhat embarrassingly, been in talks with Sassuolo over the signature of Manuel Locatelli for a long time now.

They are struggling to agree on a transfer fee with the Green and Blacks and that has been the case for quite some time.

They are also in negotiations with Paulo Dybala over a new contract, but the Argentinian’s camp isn’t accepting their offer.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that the Bianconeri are now ready to make progress in both talks.

Within the next 48 hours, the club hopes to have found an agreement over Locatelli and Dybala.

They are also interested in signing Miralem Pjanic from Barcelona again and the report claims that if the Catalans agree to send him back to Turin on a free loan, Juve will find a way to accommodate the Bosnian in their squad.

Allegri has some of the best players in Italy in his squad, but they struggled last season and that could be the case again in this campaign if the squad isn’t freshened up with fresh faces.