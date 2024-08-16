Juventus may be set to make a U-turn on one of the players they previously asked to leave, marking yet another comeback for this player after being on the verge of an exit before.

The club has instructed several players to find new teams, but with the transfer window nearing its close and no departures secured, Juventus might explore alternative solutions.

One approach could be terminating contracts by mutual consent, but another is reintegrating certain players into the squad, and the Bianconeri are now considering reinstating one of their out-of-favour stars.

According to a report from Tuttojuve, Juventus is contemplating giving Weston McKennie another chance.

The report suggests he could even be included on the bench for their season opener against Como, which would come as a surprise to many fans.

The midfielder was told to leave a year ago after returning from a loan spell at Leeds United. However, through hard work, he convinced Max Allegri to keep him, and it appears he may be doing so once again.

Juve FC Says

McKennie returned from the brink of leaving Juve to do well for us last season, so his recall could be a good thing.

However, he will now have to compete with new midfielders and must adapt fast to Thiago Motta’s system.