Mandatory Credit: Photo by Domenic Aquilina/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (14009055e) Luis Hasa (L) of Italy is challenged by Ivan Fresneda (R) of Spain during the UEFA 2023 Under-19 EURO semi-final soccer match between Spain and Italy at the National Stadium, in Ta' Qali, Malta, 13 July 2023. FIFA Under-19 Championship semi-finals, Ta Qali, Malta - 13 Jul 2023

With Napoli on the verge of signing Luis Hasa, Juventus will receive a small amount from the transfer fee.

The youngster is an Italy U21 starlet of Albanian origins who started his career at the Bianconeri’s academy from a tender age. The 20-year-old climbed his way up the ranks and eventually became one of the main stars of the Next Gen squad. He also played a key role when Italy U19 triumphed in the European Championship last year.

However, after failing to find space in Turin, Hasa knew he had to leave the nest. Therefore, he completed a transfer to Lecce last summer. The Bianconeri agreed to release him for free, while reserving themselves a 30% sell-on fee.

Nevertheless, the Turin-based giants won’t have to wait too long to cash in on this clause, as the youngster is now on the cusp of joining Napoli. It has been reported in recent hours that the Partenopei have managed to find an agreement with Lecce. Hasa will thus join Antonio Conte’s squad, but this operation will only be ratified once the January transfer market opens.

So according to Calciomercato, Napoli will pay 500,000 euros for the young man’s services, of which 150,000 euros will be guaranteed for Juventus.

While these aren’t exactly the figures that the Bianconeri had in mind when sealing the deal, it should be noted that Hasa has only featured for 10 minutes this season, taking part in a Coppa Italia contest.

But although he didn’t explode in Lecce, the attacking midfielder still had an admirer in Napoli in the shape of Giovanni Manna. The former Juventus sporting director spent years working in the club’s youth sector, and knows all about the Italian Albanian’s exquisite talent on the ball and remarkable creativity.

So it remains to be seen if Hasa will steal the limelight in Maradona, but first, he’s expected to head to Bari on loan for the remained of the season.