Juventus set to miss out as target flies to Spain to complete move

Sevilla and Manchester United have agreed a deal which will see Anthony Martial join the La Liga side until the end of the season, despite reported interest from Juventus.

The Old Lady’s attack has been below-par this season, outscoring only one team in the top 12 in Serie A at present, so it will be no surprise to you that we are considering ways to strengthen in attack.

Anthony Martial no longer appears to be an option however, after agreeing a deal to join Sevilla on loan until the end of the season, with him already en route to Spain from Paris to complete a medical tomorrow. This is the latest as reported by SkySports.

Martial would most likely have been suited to the Italian division, and could well have taken some of the strain off our side after the loss of Federico Chiesa, who has become an integral player for our first-team in recent seasons.

I can’t help but think a more natural goalscorer is more what the side needs, and possibly another alternative in midfield to play alongside Manuel Locatelli.

Do you believe Martial would have improved our frontline?

Patrick