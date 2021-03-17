Juventus set to miss out as two English giants lead Haaland race

Juventus is one of the teams that are keen on landing Borussia Dortmund attacker, Erling Haaland in the summer.

The Bianconeri have been relying on only Alvaro Morata as their top man in attack, but that is expected to change when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Haaland has been scoring goals for fun at Dortmund and the struggling Germans expect to lose him in the summer.

Juve wants to be the team that finally signs him, however, it will be tough to achieve with Todofichajes claiming that Chelsea and Manchester United are battling hard to sign him.

The Blues are willing to offer Timo Werner as a part of the deal and it is the type of sweetener that can get the transfer sorted.

Manchester United also has a good relationship with his agent, Mino Raiola and their manager gave the attacker a break in football.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a major contributor to his development when he managed the striker as a youngster at Molde.

United is using him to try to convince the Norwegian that a move to Old Trafford suits him.

Both teams would have the money to meet Dortmund’s demands and that could be a problem for Juve.

The Bianconeri have already reported financial losses in this campaign and they wouldn’t want to splash the cash on another player while still having top earners like Cristiano Ronaldo on their books.