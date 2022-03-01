Juventus set to miss out of Serie A midfielder as Barcelona move edges closer

Even though Juventus haven’t signed a free agent in a while, the management could rekindle its interest in the free market next summer.

A host of soon-to-be free agents will be on display by the end of June, and Franck Kessié could be one of the most intriguing names on the market.

Milan have thus far been unable to reach an agreement with their Ivorian star who is increasingly likely to depart by the end of the campaign.

While the Bianconeri are keeping tabs on the situation, the midfielder appears to be all set to join another top European club.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Barcelona are close to reaching an agreement with the former Atalanta man.

The source claims that the Catalans have raised their offer from 5.8 million euros per year as net wages to 6.5 millions.

While this figure isn’t significantly higher form the one offered by Milan, Kessié could be tempted by the technical project led by new manager Xavi Hernandez.

On the other hand, the long and exhausting negotiations with Milan had a negative effect on the relations between the player and the Rossoneri management.

Juve FC say

Missing out on the Milan midfielder might not be a terrible thing for Juventus.

Perhaps the Ivory Coast international would have been a nice addition to Max Allegri’s squad, but the team is crying for another type of midfielder; A deep-lying playmaker to be exact.